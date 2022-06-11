Jags’ Pederson nixes minicamp, says vets ‘earned’ early exit

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson has canceled next week’s three-day, mandatory minicamp — at least for most of the team. Pederson essentially gave veterans an extra week of vacation before training camp next month. He also nixed the last of 10 organized team activities. Instead, he loaded players and assistants onto buses and took them to a nearby Topgolf facility. It’s all part of Pederson’s plan to help the Jaguars “heal” from last year’s debacle under Urban Meyer. Pederson says players “earned” the early exit, noting the strong attendance at voluntary workouts.