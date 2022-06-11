Skip to Content
IndyCar’s depth creating plenty of unpredictable outcomes

By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Competitive balance has defined the opening portion of this IndyCar season. Road America’s history suggests that trend will continue Sunday. The first seven IndyCar events of the year featured six different champions. The points lead has changed hands six times. Road America has featured a different winner in each of its last five IndyCar events. Alexander Rossi owns the pole position for Sunday’s race as he tries to earn his victory in three years.

