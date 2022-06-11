Hamilton, Russell question safety of bouncing F1 cars

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton says he has woken up in pain because this season’s Mercedes car has a tendency to bounce up and down at high speed. He and teammate George Russell are questioning whether new F1 rules force them to compromise their safety. Mercedes has been one of several teams to struggle with their cars bouncing up and down at high speed under new rules for 2022. Hamilton says he needs treatment for back pain and Russell says he’s struggling to see where to brake for corners.