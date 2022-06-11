Frida Kinhult takes 1-shot lead into ShopRite LPGA finale

By DAVID WEINBERG

Associated Press

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Frida Kinhult birdied the par-5 18th for a 4-under 67 and the second-round lead Saturday in the ShopRite LPGA Classic. Seeking her first tour victory, the 22-year-old Swede starred at Florida State and was the top-ranked amateur in the world in 2019. Kinhult also birdied Nos. 8, 12 and 13 — all par 4s — in a bogey-free round in overcast and mostly calm conditions at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. She had a 9-under 133 total. Lauren Coughlin was a stroke back after a bogey-free 65. Gusting wind and rain were expected Sunday. Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Morgane Metraux were 7 under, each shooting 67.