Avery wins 2 matches, US takes 5-point lead in Curtis Cup

ARDMORE, Pa. (AP) — Amari Avery won two more matches Saturday to help the United States take an 8 1/2-3 1/2 lead over Great Britain and Ireland in the Curtis Cup, with eight singles matches set for Sunday at Merion Golf Club.Avery, the 18-year-old Riverside, California, player coming off her freshman season at Southern California, went 4-0 in the four-ball and foursomes matches. Avery teamed with Megha Ganne to beat Hannah Darling and Annabell Fuller 2 and 1 in the morning four-ball session and joined Rachel Kuehn in the afternoon foursomes for a 2-up win over Amelia Williamson and Emily Price. The United States leads the amateur series 30-8-3, winning 12 1/2-7 1/2 last year at Conwy Golf Club in Wales.