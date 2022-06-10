Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:35 PM

Wisconsin hires Mark D’Onofrio as inside linebackers coach

KION 2020

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has hired Mark D’Onofrio as inside linebackers coach to fill a spot that opened when Bill Sheridan resigned amid an NCAA investigation into potential rule violations at Air Force. D’Onofrio hasn’t coached since 2018. He is a former defensive coordinator at Temple, Miami and most recently at Houston. Wisconsin hired Sheridan as inside linebackers coach on Feb. 22 after he spent two years as Air Force’s defensive line coach. He resigned less than three months later.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content