Top Twins prospect Royce Lewis headed for ACL surgery, again

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins shortstop Royce Lewis will have reconstructive ACL surgery on his right knee for the second year in a row. The injury is another season-ending setback for the team’s top prospect. Lewis will have the procedure later this month and need a full year to recover. He was hurt in the game on May 29 in a third-inning collision with the wall while making a tough catch. That was his first appearance in center field. Lewis was the first pick in the 2017 amateur draft.