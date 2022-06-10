Stewart scores 32, leads Storm past Wings 89-88

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brianna Stewart scored 32 points, sinking two free throws with 6.7 seconds remaining, to spark the Seattle Storm to an 89-88 victory over the Dallas Wings. Stewart, who leads the league with a 20.2 scoring average, sank 12 of 22 shots with three 3-pointers and grabbed 11 rebounds for Seattle (7-5). The Storm picked up their first road win in their third try this season. Jewell Loyd also hit three 3s, scoring 18 with five assists. Ezi Magbegor had 13 points and two blocks. Arike Ogunbowale finished with 23 points and six assists to pace Dallas (6-6), which fell to 1-3 at home. Isabelle Harrison scored 19 and grabbed six rebounds off the bench. Allisha Gray added 12 points.