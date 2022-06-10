Sooners hold off Virginia Tech in Blacksburg Super Regional

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kendall Pettis had two RBI singles, Jake Bennett struck out eight in seven innings and Oklahoma held off Virginia Tech 5-4 in the Blacksburg Super Regional. The best-of-three series continues on Saturday with Oklahoma (41-21) seeking its 11th College World Series appearance, and first since 2010. Bennett won his ninth game of the season and Trevin Michael picked up his 10th save. Michael struck out the side in the eighth and made it four straight strikeouts in the ninth before getting some help on the final out when John Spikerman made a diving catch in right. Brett Squires hit a two-out RBI single in the sixth and later scored from first on Pettis’ single to give Oklahoma 5-0 lead.