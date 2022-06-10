Scrivener leads Scandinavian Mixed after 2nd-round 64

TYLOSAND, Sweden (AP) — Australia’s Jason Scrivener shot 8-under 64 to lead by two strokes at the halfway point of the Scandinavian Mixed event. Among the three players tied for second place were female players in Italian amateur Carolina Melgrati and home favorite Linn Grant. Scrivener’s bogey-free round at Halmstad Golf Club in southern Sweden included a run of five birdies in seven holes on the back nine. He is 12 under overall. This tournament sees 78 men and 78 women play on the same course for one prize fund and one trophy.