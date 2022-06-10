Sabres acquire Bishop from Stars in salary cap-related move

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres acquired goalie Ben Bishop in a trade with the Dallas Stars in a salary cap-related paperwork move involving a veteran who is not expected to play again because of degenerative right knee injury. The Sabres add the final year of Bishop’s contract, which represents nearly a $5 million cap hit to boost their payroll closer to the NHL’s $60 million minimum. Buffalo also acquired a seventh-round pick in next month’s draft. The Stars acquired future considerations from Buffalo to free Bishop’s salary from their books to provide more flexibility to re-sign and add players this offseason.