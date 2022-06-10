Rosberg barred from F1 paddock over vaccine status

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Former world champion Nico Rosberg has not been allowed to enter the Formula One paddock this season because he isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19. Rosberg has been working as a commentator and pundit on TV after he won the F1 title in 2016 with Mercedes and retired shortly thereafter. F1 rules this season require anyone entering the paddock to be fully vaccinated or hold a medical exemption. The rules apply to team members, journalists and other staff. Rosberg spokesperson Lena Siep says Rosberg’s doctor advised that he does not need to be vaccinated.