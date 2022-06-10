Rays reliever Kittredge to have Tommy John surgery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Andrew Kittredge will have season-ending Tommy John elbow surgery in another blow to the team’s banged-up bullpen. Kittredge was a 2021 All-Star. Kittredge had just returned five days ago from a 17-game absence due to lower back tightness. He has five saves in eight attempts and a 3.15 ERA in 17 games. Kittredge joins Nick Anderson, J.T. Chargois, Pete Fairbanks and J.P. Feyereisen as key late-inning options who are currently on the injured list.