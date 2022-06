CHICAGO (AP) — The Texas Rangers have put right-hander Glenn Otto on the COVID-19-related injured list. The move came hours before he was scheduled to start Friday night against the White Sox in Chicago. Catcher Mitch Garver also was put on the list. The 26-year-old Otto is 4-2 with 4.24 ERA in eight starts. The rookie has won his last three starts with a 2.25 ERA in the span.