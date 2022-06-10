Prayers answered! Phillies fan meets Stott after viral video

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The 8-year-old Philadelphia Phillies fan caught on TV praying for Bryson Stott in the ninth inning of a game this week got to meet his new favorite player before Friday’s game. Caden Marge had his hands pressed together, Phillies rally cap turned inside out and was on the verge of tears when Stott hit in the ninth inning with the Phillies losing Sunday against the Angels. Stott hit a three-run homer Sunday with two outs in the ninth inning. The 24-year-old rookie met Marge before the game against Arizona at Citizens Bank Park and gave him an autographed bat that read, “To Caden. Thanks For The Help! Go Phils!”