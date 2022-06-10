Panthers owner sued by York County over practice facility

By The Associated Press

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s companies and the City of Rock Hill are being sued by South Carolina’s York County for at least $21 million over the failed completion of the team’s proposed $800 million practice facility and headquarters. The structure remains half-built in Rock Hill, South Carolina, with no plans of being finished. Tepper’s real estate company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware on June 2 after having invested more than $175 million into the facility. It’s located about 25 miles south of the team’s current downtown stadium and headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.