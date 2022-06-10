Oklahoma, Texas to make SEC softball even more formidable

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma and Texas — the two Women’s College World Series finalists — are set to join the Southeastern Conference in 2025 and likely will make the powerhouse conference even more formidable. Oklahoma just won its fifth national title in the past nine World Series, but the current SEC has battled the Sooners every step of the way. Florida won national titles in 2014 and 2015 and Alabama won the championship in 2012. Florida was the only current SEC team to make the World Series field this year, but all 12 teams in the conference reached the NCAA tournament.