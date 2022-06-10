Mbappe rescues draw for France vs. Austria in Nations League

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to rescue a point for France in a 1-1 draw at Austria in the Nations League on Friday. But the defending champion is in last place with just two points from three group games. Mbappe curled a fine left-footed shot into the top corner in the 83rd minute for his 27th international goal. World Cup winner France is under pressure ahead of Monday night’s must-win home game with Croatia, which won 1-0 at Denmark thanks to Mario Pasalic’s goal midway through the second half. The Danes top Group 1 with six points while Austria and Croatia have four.