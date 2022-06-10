Japan beats Ghana 4-1 in World Cup tune-up for both teams

KOBE, Japan (AP) — Japan has defeated fellow World Cup qualifier Ghana 4-1 in a friendly. Earlier, World Cup team Tunisia defeated Chile 2-0. Both games were played in Kobe. Chile did not qualify for the World Cup opening in November in Qatar but has lodged a protest with FIFA that could see it advance. It alleges that Ecuador — a qualifier — used an ineligible player. Japan opened its World Cup preparations on Monday, losing 1-0 to Brazil in Tokyo on a 77th-minute penalty by Neymar.