IndyCar to have two female racers in Road America field

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Simona de Silvestro will make her IndyCar season debut Sunday at Road America in Wisconsin. It is the first of three races she plans to enter with Paretta Autosport. The return of the Swiss driver will give IndyCar two women in the field for more than one race for the first time since the 2013 season. Tatiana Calderon drives the road and street courses for A.J. Foyt Racing. De Silvestro has been trying to get back to IndyCar since 2013. She cites funding and a tougher climb for female racers as her main obstacles.