Hines-Allen scores season-high 17, Mystics beat Lynx 76-59

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Myisha Hines-Allen scored a season-high 17 points, Ariel Atkins added 12 points and the Washington Mystics beat the Minnesota Lynx 76-59. Hines-Allen, who entered averaging 6.2 points per game, was 6 of 8 from the field with three 3-pointers. Elizabeth Williams added 11 points and Shakira Austin grabbed 13 rebounds for Washington (9-5). Elena Delle Donne, who left a game on Wednesday with back pain in the first half, did not play. Aerial Powers scored 12 points for Minnesota (3-10), which shot just 32.8% from the field and turned it over 17 times. Rachel Banham added 10 points and Jessica Shepard tied her career-high with 15 rebounds. Minnesota was without center Sylvia Fowles, who is out indefinitely due to a cartilage injury in her right knee.