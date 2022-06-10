Florida State fires Martin, ending baseball coaching legacy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State has fired baseball coach Mike Martin Jr. after the Seminoles failed to advance out of NCAA regionals for a second straight year. Athletic director Michael Alford said a national search for a new coach would begin immediately. Martin succeeded his father, Mike Martin Sr., after the 2019 season and went 77-54 overall, 35-31 in Atlantic Coast Conference games and 2-4 in NCAA regional games. Alford said making the change was not easy but that the program was not performing to the level of its high standards. Mike Martin Sr. is the all-time leader in college baseball coaching victories.