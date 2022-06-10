Ferreira scores 4 goals, US beats Grenada 5-0 in Cup sendoff

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jesús Ferreira tied the United States’ international record with four goals to lead the Americans over Grenada 5-0 in a World Cup sendoff, a CONCACAF Nations League match 164 days before their opener in Qatar. Ferreira put the U.S. ahead in the 43rd minute, then added goals in the 54th, 56th and 78th to give him seven in 12 international matches. His four goals matched Landon Donovan, Joe-Max Moore, Buff Donelli and Archie Stark. Paul Arriola added a goal in the 62nd as the Americans stretched their home unbeaten streak to 26, matching the team record set from 2013-15.