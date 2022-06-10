Ecuador keeps World Cup spot as FIFA rejects Chile complaint

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Ecuador has kept its place at the World Cup. A FIFA legal ruling has rejected a complaint by Chile about an alleged ineligible player for Ecuador. Chile’s soccer federation claimed to have documents proving Ecuador defender Byron Castillo is Colombian. Ecuador risked forfeiting eight qualifying games he played in as 3-0 losses. That would have dropped Ecuador from fourth place in the South American qualifying group that ended in March. Chile would have risen in the standings to take Ecuador’s place. Chile can appeal to FIFA.