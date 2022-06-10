Don Perkins, 6-time Pro Bowl RB with Cowboys, dies at 84

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Don Perkins, a six-time Pro Bowl running back with the Dallas Cowboys in the 1960s, has died. He was 84. The NFL team and the University of New Mexico, where Perkins was a standout player before going to the pros, said Perkins died Thursday. Perkins rushed for 6,217 yards in 107 games while with the Cowboys from 1961-68. He is fourth on the team’s career list behind NFL career rusher leader Emmitt Smith, Tony Dorsett and Ezekiel Elliott. Perkins is fifth in team history with his 42 rushing touchdowns.