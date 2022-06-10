Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:36 PM

Don Perkins, 6-time Pro Bowl RB with Cowboys, dies at 84

KION 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Don Perkins, a six-time Pro Bowl running back with the Dallas Cowboys in the 1960s, has died. He was 84. The NFL team and the University of New Mexico, where Perkins was a standout player before going to the pros, said Perkins died Thursday. Perkins rushed for 6,217 yards in 107 games while with the Cowboys from 1961-68. He is fourth on the team’s career list behind NFL career rusher leader Emmitt Smith, Tony Dorsett and Ezekiel Elliott. Perkins is fifth in team history with his 42 rushing touchdowns.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content