Chisholm, Aguilar each hit 2 HRs as Marlins down Astros 7-4

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesús Aguilar each hit two home runs to power the Miami Marlins to their fourth straight win with a 7-4 interleague victory over the Houston Astros Friday night. Chisholm and Aguilar both had solo shots in the first inning before each hitting two-run blasts in the fifth to make it 6-1 in the first meeting between these teams since 2017. The offensive fireworks came on a night when Marlins starter Pablo López exited the game in the fifth inning with a bruised right wrist after taking a comebacker off it. The team announced that X-rays were negative.