Britain’s Evans keeps alive home challenge in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Top-seeded Dan Evans has kept alive the home challenge at the Nottingham Open. The British player reached the semifinals of the grass-court tournament by beating Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-4, 6-4. Two other British players bowed out in the quarterfinals as Liam Broady lost 7-6 (1), 1-6, 6-4 to Jack Sock of the United States and Ryan Peniston lost 6-3, 6-4 to Alexei Popyrin of Australia. Jordan Thompson became the second Australian to reach the last four after defeating Mikhail Kukushkin in three sets. In the women’s event, top-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil.