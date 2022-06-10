Braves claim former Yankees 1B Ford off waivers from Seattle

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have claimed first baseman Mike Ford off waivers from the Seattle Mariners. Ford played a combined 101 games with the New York Yankees from 2019-21. He was designated for assignment by Seattle on Sunday. The Braves optioned the 29-year-old Ford to Triple-A Gwinnett. Ford hit .259 with 12 homers and 25 RBIs in 50 games for the Yankees in 2019. He hit .182 with San Francisco and Seattle this season and has a .197 career batting average. Infielder Joseph Dunand was designated for assignment. Dunand was claimed off waivers from Miami on June 1.