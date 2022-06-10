Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:53 PM

Braves claim former Yankees 1B Ford off waivers from Seattle

KION 2020

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have claimed first baseman Mike Ford off waivers from the Seattle Mariners. Ford played a combined 101 games with the New York Yankees from 2019-21. He was designated for assignment by Seattle on Sunday. The Braves optioned the 29-year-old Ford to Triple-A Gwinnett. Ford hit .259 with 12 homers and 25 RBIs in 50 games for the Yankees in 2019. He hit .182 with San Francisco and Seattle this season and has a .197 career batting average. Infielder Joseph Dunand was designated for assignment. Dunand was claimed off waivers from Miami on June 1.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content