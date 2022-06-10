Blue Jays back Berrios with early homers, rout Tigers 10–1

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr., George Springer and Bo Bichette homered during a four-run second inning, Jose Berrios pitched eight strong innings and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Detroit Tigers 10-1. Springer reached base four times while scoring three runs and knocking in a pair. Gurriel and Bichette added run-scoring doubles and the Blue Jays had eight extra-base hits during the first six innings. Toronto has won 12 of its last 15 games, scoring six or more runs in 11 of those victories. Berrios allowed one run and five hits. He struck out five.