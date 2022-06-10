Bale says WCup qualification will influence his next move

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Gareth Bale says Wales’ qualification for the World Cup in Qatar will influence the next stage in his career as he weighs up which team to join after leaving Real Madrid. He has made one decision though. Bale says “I’m not going to Getafe, that’s for sure.” That came in response to the president of the Spanish club saying on Wednesday he had been offered the Wales captain by Bale’s agent. Getafe’s claim was denied by Bale’s management team at the time and Bale himself has played down the move.