Australia’s Stephanie Kyriacou leads ShopRite LPGA Classic

By DAVID WEINBERG

Associated Press

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Australian rookie Stephanie Kyriacou shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. The 21-year-old Kyriacou, a two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, teed off at 7:15 a.m. in the first group of the day off No. 1 on the Bay Course, before the tricky wind began to blow off Reeds Bay. Sweden’s Frida Kinhult was a stroke back. Top-ranked Jin Young Ko was at 67 with Brooke Henderson, Dottie Ardina and New Jersey player Marina Alex. Alex won the Palos Verdes Championship in early May in California for her second tour title.