Andy Murray beats Tsitsipas for 1st top 5 win since 2016

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Andy Murray has claimed his biggest win in more than five years by defeating the top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (4), 6-3 to reach the semifinals of the Stuttgart Open. The 35-year-old Murray claimed his first win over an opponent ranked in the top five since beating Novak Djokovic at the World Tour Finals in London in November 2016. He next faces either Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics or Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals. Matteo Berrettini has defeated Italian compatriot Lorenzo Sonego 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 for a semifinal against home favorite Oscar Otte. Otte received a walkover from French player Benjamin Bonzi.