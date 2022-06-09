Top-seeded Sakkari reaches quarterfinals at Nottingham Open

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Top-seeded Maria Sakkari recovered from a poor start to beat Rebecca Marino in three sets and reach the quarterfinals of the Nottingham Open on another rain-affected day at the grass-court event. The Greek player won 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 to keep alive her bid for a second WTA title, after the Morocco Open on clay in May 2019. Sakkari will next play seventh-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil, who defeated Yuriko Miyazaki 6-2, 7-6. In the men’s event, Liam Broady became the third British player to reach the last eight by beating Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen in three sets. The quarterfinals begin on Friday.