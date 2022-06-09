Santana, Melendez homer in Royals’ 7-5 win over Orioles

By MARC BOWMAN

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Carlos Santana and MJ Melendez homered, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 7-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Santana hit a two-run homer to break a fifth-inning tie as the Royals won consecutive games for the first time since May 17-18. Bobby Witt Jr. and fellow rookie Melendez played large roles Thursday. Witt had two hits and stole two bases, while Melendez homered, drove in two and scored twice.