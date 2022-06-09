Salah, Kerr voted players of the year in English soccer

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been voted as men’s player of the year by his fellow professionals in England for the second time while Chelsea striker Sam Kerr won the women’s award. Salah became only the seventh man to win the Professional Footballers’ Association award more than once after a season in which he scored 23 goals in the Premier League to be tied for first with Tottenham’s Son Heung-min. Salah also had a league-leading 14 assists. Kerr was the top scorer in the Women’s Super League with 20 goals to help Chelsea to the title and the team also won the FA Cup.