Russian champion bashes Bach, shows sympathy for Ukrainians

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

Olympic champion high jumper Maria Lasitskene has lashed out at the leaders of the IOC and World Athletics while expressing sympathy for her Ukrainian competitors in a heartfelt open letter. Lasitskene will likely be kept out of the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, next month because of a World Athletics decision to bar all Russians in wake of the country’s war against Ukraine. The 29-year-old has never lost a major international competition. She has been among the few Russians allowed in international events in recent years despite the suspension of the country’s track and field federation due to the long-running doping scandal in that country.