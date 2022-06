Players return, Canada downs Curacao 4-0 in Nations League

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The World Cup-bound Canadian men’s national team returned from its protest over stalled labor negotiations to beat Curaçao 4-0 on Thursday night in the CONCACAF Nations League. Alphonso Davies returned after a long layoff due to heart issues and scored twice. Steven Vitoria and Lucas Cavallini added goals. Canada’s players refused to play an exhibition against Panama on Sunday, issuing a public letter decrying the contract talks with Canada Soccer and listing a number of demands. Players also refused to practice last Friday and Saturday.