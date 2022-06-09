Nats’ Strasburg allows Marlins 7 runs in 1st start in year

MIAMI (AP) — Jazz Chisholm bunted for a single on the first pitch of Stephen Strasburg’s return from a one-year absence, stole second and the Marlins kept on going in a 7-4 win over the Washington Nationals that finished a three-game sweep. The 33-year-old right-hander allowed seven runs, eight hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings. Strasburg struck out five and hit a batter. The three-time All-Star and 2019 World Series MVP had not pitched in a major league game since June 1 last year, spending much of the time recovering from surgery on July 28 to correct thoracic outlet syndrome.