McClanahan wins 5th straight start, Rays sweep 3 from Cards

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shane McClanahan pitched eight superb innings to win his fifth consecutive start and the Tampa Bay Rays completed a three-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals with a 2-1 victory. McClanahan allowed one unearned run, two hits, walked one and struck out nine, The lefty, who leads the majors with 98 strikeouts, has given up just five runs over 40 innings in his last six starts. Ji-Man Choi homered for the Rays, who are a season-high 11 games over .500. St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas had an eight-inning complete game, allowing three hits and striking out nine.