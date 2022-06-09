LEADING OFF: Phils’ Thomson aims to extend undefeated start

By The Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson tries to extend his unbeaten run when Arizona visits Citizens Bank Park on Friday night. Thomson is 6-0 since taking over after manager Joe Girardi was fired last week. Thomson is off to the best start by a first-time major league manager since Boston’s Joe Morgan won his first 12 games in 1988, the Elias Sports Bureau said. Overall, Philadelphia has won a season-high seven in a row and improved to 28-29.