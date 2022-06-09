Karius leaving Liverpool 4 years after infamous CL final

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool has confirmed the departure of goalkeeper Loris Karius four years after his last appearance for the club when his concussion-related gaffes contributed to a 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final. The 28-year-old German didn’t play again for the English Premier League club which sent him out on loan after signing Alisson Becker that summer. The departure list also includes Divock Origi, whose contract is also expiring this month. The 27-year-old forward scored some memorable Champions League goals but he was often injured.