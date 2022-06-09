Grandson of retired Michigan coach commits to Notre Dame

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The grandson of retired Michigan coach Lloyd Carr has committed to playing football at Notre Dame in 2024. Saline High School quarterback CJ Carr announced his decision Thursday night. Carr chose the Fighting Irish over the Wolverines, Georgia, LSU, Wisconsin and Michigan State. His father was a backup quarterback at Michigan and his mother also graduated from the school. Maternal grandfather Tom Curtis was an All-America defensive back for the Wolverines in 1969. Carr says he always planned to leave the state for college and is excited about Marcus Freeman’s program and Tommy Rees’ offense at Notre Dame.