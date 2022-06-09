Czech police recommend 21 be indicted for match-fixing

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech police have recommended 21 people be indicted for suspected corruption in a match-fixing scandal that involves former Czech Football Association deputy Roman Berbr. Investigators believe they were involved in fixing matches in the second and third-tier leagues and other crimes. A police spokesman says they are suspected of bribery, embezzlement and participation in an organized crime group. Prosecutors at the High Public Prosecutor’s Office in Prague will decide whether to press charges against the suspects or dismiss them. The scandal broke in October 2020 when Czech police raided the association headquarters and other places in their match-fixing investigation.