Brazil’s congress gives Hamilton honorary citizenship

By MAURICIO SAVARESE
AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s congress has passed a symbolic motion to make seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton an honorary citizen of the South American nation. Congressman Andre Figueiredo recommended the move in November after last year’s Brazilian Grand Prix, which Hamilton won at Interlagos. The Mercedes driver carried a green and yellow flag in his victory lap and at the podium to celebrate with local fans. Hamilton is currently in sixth position of the drivers’ championship with 50 points ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

