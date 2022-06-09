Brady, Buccaneers back on practice field, preparing to win

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady concedes a lot has happened in the four months that have passed since he announced he was walking away from the NFL after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl championships. For starters, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback did an about-face and unretired six weeks later. He also accepted a lucrative offer in broadcasting to join Fox as a football analyst when his playing career ends. For now, though, he says he’s just focused on helping the Bucs win another championship.