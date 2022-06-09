Avs remain in holding pattern, start early prep for final

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche returned to practice as they wait and wait for their opponent in the Stanley Cup Final. The time off could be beneficial for Andrew Cogliano and Nazem Kadri. Both recently underwent surgery but haven’t been ruled out for the final. Colorado will gradually ramp up the intensity once they know if they’re facing either two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay or the New York Rangers. Colorado coach Jared Bednar was mum on whether Darcy Kuemper or Pavel Francouz would be in starter in net for Game 1.