Alabama’s Mercy Chelengat wins NCAA 10,000-meter title

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Alabama junior Mercy Chelengat won the 10,000 meters at the opening day of the women’s NCAA track and field championships on Thursday. California senior Camryn Rogers won her third NCAA title in the hammer, setting a college record. Ohio State’s Adelaide Aquilla defended her title in the shot put and also set a collegiate record. The championships at Oregon’s Hayward Field continue Friday with the completion of the men’s competition. The women wrap up Saturday.