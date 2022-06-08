Twins tee off on Cortes, top Yanks 8-1 to end NY streak at 7

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins cruised to an 8-1 victory that stopped the Yankees’ seven-game winning streak. Byron Buxton and Ryan Jeffers each hit home runs in the fifth inning off Nestor Cortes to send the New York left-hander to an early exit. Cortes allowed season highs in hits with seven and runs with four. He went 4 2/3 innings in his shortest appearance of the year that also knocked him out of the major league ERA lead. The Twins scored one more run than the Yankees allowed combined over their streak.