Another strong start by Faedo propels Tigers by Pirates 3-1

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning and the Detroit Tigers completed a two-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 3-1 victory. Harold Castro led off the eighth with a single against Wil Crowe and Jonathan Schoop followed with a bloop single to shallow center. Cabrera stepped in and delivered a sharp single up the middle, scoring Castro from second as Reynolds’ throw home sailed well up the first-base line. Daz Cameron doubled and tripled while driving in two runs for Detroit. Pittsburgh rookie Jack Suwinski hit his seventh home run for the Pirates.