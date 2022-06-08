Swanson beats Braves in arbitration, Duvall loses to Atlanta

NEW YORK (AP) — Shortstop Dansby Swanson beat the Braves in salary arbitration and outfielder Adam Duvall lost to Atlanta, leaving teams with a 6-3 advantage over players this year. Swanson was awarded $10 million rather than the team’s $9.2 million offer. Duvall was given the Braves’ $9,275,000 offer rather than his $10,275,000 request. Swanson hit .248 last year, when he set career highs with 27 homers and 88 RBIs. He had a pair of homers and three RBIs in the World Series against Houston. Duvall led the NL with 113 RBIs for Miami and Atlanta, which acquired him on July 30.